Tom Wolfe, New York and New Journalism Legend, Dies at 87

Photo: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

Tom Wolfe, one of the great observers of the American scene —memorably, at New York Magazine — died yesterday at 87, the Times reports.

Intimately involved with the founding and rise of New York, Wolfe joined up early on, when it was the Sunday supplement of the old New York Herald Tribune. There, and in those early years at Esquire, he became known for his zingy and laconic prose, madman punctuation, and fantastic eye for distinctions of class, of social behavior, of the American scene. (That, and the white suits.) When New York was reincarnated in 1968, he was in the first issue, with a great story (“How to Tell If You’re Honk or Wonk”) about the class distinctions among New York accents. And then it was off to the races, with longer and longer essays. There was no one story that established this magazine, but it’s fair to say that for as long as there are journalism classes, they’ll be assigning “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s,” from 1970, and you can read it here. His 1976 piece “The Me Decade” will no doubt be on the same syllabus, or should be.

Wolfe left the magazine at the beginning of 1977, when New York was sold and the founders, Clay Felker and Milton Glaser, were pushed out. But his voice and presence are deeply encoded in the DNA of the entire New York City media corps, and you can see a little Wolfean tone, Wolfean voice, Wolfean attitude, in a high percentage of the material not only we but virtually every outlet has published in the past 50 years. The New York City that appears in Bonfire of the Vanities, his 1987 first novel, is very much the glamour-spackled, race-divided New York City that you think of when you think of the ’80s. Wolfe’s essay about Felker, published in our pages in 2008, seems to be an obit and along the way turns into a remarkably observed essay on the way a singular editor can reimagine his time and place. His final piece for us, an essay about the photographer Marie Cosindas, appeared 11 months ago. We wish the best to his wife of four decades, Sheila, and their two children.