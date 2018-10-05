Giuliani’s Law Firm Explains Law Doesn’t Work the Way Giuliani Says

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani’s emphatic defense of Donald Trump has included saying that Michael Cohen’s payoffs to Trump mistresses are completely standard operating procedure for lawyers. “That was money that was paid by his lawyer, the way I would do, out of his law firm funds,” Giuliani said on Fox News … “Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of this with my clients.”

Giuliani’s casual insistence that all lawyers operate like Michael Cohen did not sit very well with the lawyers at Giuliani’s firm, Greenberg Traurig. Or, rather, ex firm. Giuliani has decided to part ways with the firm, which hastened to point out that funneling hush money to mistresses is not a normal part of its partners’ workaday responsibilities. “Speaking for ourselves,” a spokesperson told the New York Times, “we would not condone payments of the nature alleged to have been made or otherwise without the knowledge and direction of a client.”

So now Rudy has been publicly rebuked by Trump and his now-former law firm. The first month representing Trump is going great!