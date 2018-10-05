Trump’s Meeting With Kim Jong-un Set for June 12 in Singapore

Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un will take place on June 12 in Singapore between two men working toward “a very special moment for World Peace!,” Trump announced on Twitter Thursday morning.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

The announcement comes just hours after Trump welcomed three Americans home from North Korea where they were detained in the country’s brutal prison camps. The release of the prisoners, all of whom were taken captive within the past three years, was reportedly a precondition to the meeting.

In preparation for the summit, Trump will host South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House on May 22. In the days preceding the sit-down with Kim, Trump will also huddle with world leaders at the G7 summit in Quebec.