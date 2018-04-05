Trump: Ignore Rudy’s Shocking Confession About Stormy Daniels, He Just Started

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The immediate shock of Rudy Giuliani’s wildly incriminating interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night gave way to a revisionist interpretation that perhaps Giuliani was following a clever strategy of some kind. This morning, President Trump delivered an impromptu interview to reporters while shouting above the noise of his nearby helicopter. Trump stated, twice, that “Rudy is a great guy but he started a day ago,” and “he’ll get his facts straight.”

Giuliani was, in fact, hired 15 days ago.

Trump also insisted that Robert Mueller was treating him unfairly because Mueller “worked for Obama for eight years.” In fact, Mueller is a Republican who was appointed by George W. Bush, worked for Bush for seven years, and then five under Obama, before retiring. Trump offered, as further reason why Mueller should not be trusted and to explain his reason for not wanting to submit to an interview, the “fact” that Mueller has “13 Democrats” working for him. That is also not true.

Donald is a great guy, but he started a day ago, he’ll get his facts straight.

Trump had denied a month ago having any knowledge of the payments to Stormy Daniels. Giuliani confessed Trump’s knowledge of them, and now Trump seems to be revoking the confession. Asked about the contradiction, Trump told reporters to look at his original denial, and then immediately pivoted to his claim that the country is running perfectly and he is being subjected to Witch Hunts:

WATCH: President Trump denies he once told reporters he didn't know about the Stormy Daniels payment.



"You take a look at what I said ... You go take a look at what we said." pic.twitter.com/MNFgs1CRO5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 4, 2018

Trump boarded the helicopter without making clear what his current line is vis-à-vis the payoff to Stormy Daniels.