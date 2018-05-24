Itching for War, Trump Warns North Korea Against ‘Foolish and Reckless’ Acts

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

In his first comments since abruptly canceling next month’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Trump warned that the U.S. military is “ready” if any “foolish or reckless acts” are taken by Pyongyang.

Trump called the cancellation “a tremendous setback for North Korea and, indeed, a setback for the world.” But he maintained that it may still happen if Kim agrees to get rid of his nuclear weapons. “If and when Kim Jong-un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am awaiting. In the meantime, our very strong sanctions, by far the strongest sanctions ever imposed, and max pressure campaign, will continue.”

He said he’s hopeful that “positive things will be taking place,” but added that the U.S. is ready if “such an unfortunate situation is forced upon us.” Japan and South Korea, Trump said, are ready to “shoulder much of the costs of any financial burden.”