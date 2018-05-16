Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro won’t take part in a Thursday meeting between Trump administration officials and China’s top economic envoy because he’s “lately behaved erratically and unprofessionally,” Bloomberg reports. With Navarro excluded, the U.S. will be represented in the meeting by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, among others.

A longtime critic of China, Navarro’s behavior is not described in more detail other than to note he “wasn’t a team player” when Mnuchin traveled to Beijing earlier this month.

Perhaps he’s just crabby about being pushed around so much. Last September, Navarro was “sidelined” by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who limited his access to the Oval Office. By March, with rival Gary Cohn out of the way, the hard-line trade hawk appeared ascendant. But despite the reports of his impending promotion to head the National Economic Council, Navarro was passed over in favor of Larry Kudlow.

Or maybe this whole story is a ruse to keep Navarro out of a meeting that China didn’t want him in. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese officials had previously made known their feelings on the author of Death by China, reportedly telling U.S. officials, “We’ll not engage with Navarro.” Tomorrow that won’t be an issue.