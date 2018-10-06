Fox & Friends Host Calls Trump a ‘Dictator’

Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman momentarily made President Trump’s authoritarian dreams come true on Sunday morning when she referred to the president as a “dictator” during a live news broadcast. The mislabeling occurred during a live broadcast of Trump deplaning from Air Force One in Singapore, where he has traveled to meet with actual dictator Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Speaking with ten-day White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Huntsman memorably captioned the moment: “This is history. We are living — regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators — what we are seeing right now, this is history.”

Neither Huntsman nor Scaramucci acknowledged the mistake, though the Mooch quickly confirmed that Trump was a “disruptive risk taker” — and Huntsman later apologized, explaining that “on live TV, you don’t always say things perfectly.”