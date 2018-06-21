GOP Congressman Tweets, Then Deletes Jab at Paul Ryan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Walker took a shot at Paul Ryan on Twitter Thursday, then deleted it. Not before eagled-eyed congressional reporter Matt Fuller took screenshot though.

In the tweet, Walker tagged Wisconsin Gov. Rob Walker, suggesting they switch jobs following a nameplate mix-up at a event. He added that he’s not a fan of one member of the Wisconsin House delegation though: “cough: @SpeakerRyan.”

Here’s a good deleted tweet from today: pic.twitter.com/s0yo1IGLLN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 21, 2018

Walker’s communications direct tweeted that his boss’s wise crack was a joke and his choice to @ Ryan in the tweet supports that theory.

Then again, the tweet was deleted, which makes one wonder. And if Walker did say something he regrets, it wouldn’t be the first time. Last September at a press conference with the conservative Republican Study Committee, he referred to the female members of the caucus as “eye candy.”

If the swipe Ryan took was sincere, that would make two Republican Congressman who’ve gone after the House Speaker this week. On Wednesday, Rep. Mark Meadows “unloaded” on Ryan on the House floor.