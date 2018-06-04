Kanye West and Trump Collaborate on New Single
After responding to public criticism for his support of Donald Trump, Kanye West commented that both he and the president are “Dragon Energy.” Now, the pair is here to prove it with a newly released single of the same name.
Watch Now
- How Trump’s Speaking Style Has Changed Over the Years
- Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision
- Trump’s Surrounded by Big Water
- 5 Questions About North Korea You’re Afraid to Ask
- Roy Moore’s Biggest Fan Is Terrifying
- 3 Ways Trump’s Tax Code Benefits Him and His Family
- Trump’s War on the Media Has Been Years in the Making
- Graduate Students Are Terrified by the Republican Tax Plan
- Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits in the Style of Those Old CD Commercials
- Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
- Confederate Monuments Are Propaganda — Not History
- This Is Why Obama’s Legacy Will Endure Despite What Many May Think