House Candidate Who Beat Mark Sanford Seriously Injured in Car Crash

Photo: By Kathryn Ziesig kziesig@postandcourier.com/AP

Katie Arrington, who recently defeated South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford in a closely watched Republican primary, was badly injured in a car accident on Friday night.

The AP reports that Arrington and a friend were in a vehicle driving south on U.S. Highway 17 in South Carolina when a car driving in the wrong direction struck them. The driver of the other car died at the scene.

Arrington spokesman Michael Mule said that she was recovering in a Charleston-area hospital. Arrington suffered a back fracture, broken ribs, and a partially collapsed artery in her leg, and required surgery to remove parts of her small intestine and colon. Mule said that Arrington would need further operations in the coming days, and that she would have to stay in the hospital for two weeks. She was, however, alert and speaking on Saturday morning. Arrington’s Twitter account had a rundown of the accident and its aftermath.

Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

The race between Arrington and Sanford was seen as a test of the Republican Party’s fealty to President Trump. At the last minute, the president endorsed Arrington over Sanford, one of the few Republican lawmakers who has been openly critical of Trump’s behavior. Arrington triumphed decisively in the June 12 primary.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted his support.

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Arrington’s Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, said that he would suspend campaigning in the wake of the accident.