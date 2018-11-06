Liveblog: President Trump Meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

Just six months after trading threats about their respective “nuclear buttons,” President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S., which is 12 hours behind). It will be the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.
Much like the meeting’s cancelation last month, the summit might be shorter than expected. The White House said Trump will leave Singapore 15 hours ahead of schedule, flying back to Washington on Tuesday night instead of Wednesday morning. This raised new doubts about the two nations’ ability to make any substantive progress.
Please refresh for updates on the historic summit, and stay with Daily Intelligencer for further analysis throughout the night.
11:30 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim’s Lunch
About two hours into the summit, Trump and Kim are chatting during their “working lunch.” Here’s the menu:
10:20 p.m ET: Solving “The Big Dilemma”
During the expanded meeting, Trump reiterated that it’s been an “honor” to meet with Kim, said “we’ll solve the big problem, the big dilemma, that until this point has been unable to be resolved,” and shook Kim’s hand again.
9:59 p.m. ET: Trump Pronounces Kim Relationship “Excellent”
After meeting with Kim privately for about half an hour, Trump declared that they have an “excellent relationship.”
Now they’re sitting down with their respective advisers. John Bolton, who angered the North Koreans by talking about the “Libya model” for denuclarization, is at the table.
9:51 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim Talk Privately
The two leaders have been talking behind closed doors for about half an hour. Afterward, they’re set to hold a bilateral meeting with their advisers.
9:43 p.m. ET: Officials Meet
The U.S. delegation – which includes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – met with their North Korean counterparts as Trump and Kim talked. The two teams were reportedly scrambling on Monday to come up with a post-summit statement that both leaders could agree to.
9:31 p.m. ET: Meanwhile, in Dennis Rodman News
Kim’s old pal Dennis Rodman, who is also in Singapore, spoke to CNN sporting a MAGA hat and a PotCoin.com shirt. He got emotional when describing the reaction to his first meeting with Kim. He said the president’s “secretary” (meaning White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders) reached out to him today and said, “Donald Trump is so proud of you.”
9:17 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim Shake Hands Again
9:13 p.m. ET: The First Remarks Between Trump and Kim
Trump predicted that he and Kim will have a “terrific relationship,” and said it’s his “honor” to sit down with the North Korean dictator.
Kim told reporters, via a translator, “It was not an easy path here. There’s a history of holding onto our ankles,” meaning someone was acting as dead weight, “and it appeared there were times that there were unfortunate practices where they were trying to block our eyes and our ears, but we’ve overcome everything and come to this place.”
9:05 p.m. ET: The Trump-Kim Handshake
The summit has officially begun, with Trump and Kim shaking hands and posing for photographs.
Amateur body language analysts noted that Trump is being more physical than Kim.
9:00 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim Arrive
The two leaders are at the site, with Kim arriving at 8:55 p.m., and Trump showing up five minutes later.
8:41 p.m. ET: Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack
While headed to the Kim summit, Trump broke the news that Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, has suffered a heart attack. The 70-year-old, who was not on the North Korea trip, was active in Trump’s feud with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend.
8:13 p.m. ET: Trump Heads to Meeting With Kim
Various administration Twitter feeds posted footage of Trump departing his hotel and heading to the summit with Kim on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. The two leaders are expected to meet at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, or 9 p.m. Monday ET.