Liveblog: President Trump Meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

Just six months after trading threats about their respective “nuclear buttons,” President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S., which is 12 hours behind). It will be the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.

Much like the meeting’s cancelation last month, the summit might be shorter than expected. The White House said Trump will leave Singapore 15 hours ahead of schedule, flying back to Washington on Tuesday night instead of Wednesday morning. This raised new doubts about the two nations’ ability to make any substantive progress.

Please refresh for updates on the historic summit, and stay with Daily Intelligencer for further analysis throughout the night.

10:20 p.m ET: Solving “The Big Dilemma”

During the expanded meeting, Trump reiterated that it’s been an “honor” to meet with Kim, said “we’ll solve the big problem, the big dilemma, that until this point has been unable to be resolved,” and shook Kim’s hand again.

President Trump to Kim: "It's a great honor to be with you, and I know we'll have tremendous success together. We'll solve the big problem, the big dilemma, that until this point has been unable to be solved." https://t.co/4p3cbEAVk2 pic.twitter.com/9rPd7UN0OW — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 12, 2018

9:59 p.m. ET: Trump Pronounces Kim Relationship “Excellent”

After meeting with Kim privately for about half an hour, Trump declared that they have an “excellent relationship.”

According to the White House press pool, after his initial meeting with Kim, Trunp said, “very, very good. Excellent relationship.” — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 12, 2018

Now they’re sitting down with their respective advisers. John Bolton, who angered the North Koreans by talking about the “Libya model” for denuclarization, is at the table.

Expanded bilat has begun: pic.twitter.com/YTwUl3Yt88 — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) June 12, 2018

9:51 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim Talk Privately

The two leaders have been talking behind closed doors for about half an hour. Afterward, they’re set to hold a bilateral meeting with their advisers.

9:43 p.m. ET: Officials Meet

The U.S. delegation – which includes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – met with their North Korean counterparts as Trump and Kim talked. The two teams were reportedly scrambling on Monday to come up with a post-summit statement that both leaders could agree to.

9:31 p.m. ET: Meanwhile, in Dennis Rodman News

Kim’s old pal Dennis Rodman, who is also in Singapore, spoke to CNN sporting a MAGA hat and a PotCoin.com shirt. He got emotional when describing the reaction to his first meeting with Kim. He said the president’s “secretary” (meaning White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders) reached out to him today and said, “Donald Trump is so proud of you.”

Dennis Rodman is crying on CNN. pic.twitter.com/xgn1oxlaWI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman to @ChrisCuomo: "And when I first met Kim Jong-Un, I was more like -- I didn't know what to expect. You know, I didn't know who he was. I didn’t know what he represented. I didn’t know if he was someone important." pic.twitter.com/jdaiktvGTF — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 12, 2018

2018 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/7OVPPFDhSl — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) June 12, 2018

Reminder to people hating on the Dennis Rodman interview: Jim Clapper said TONIGHT that he long advocated for Rodman to play a more formal role in talks with North Korea.



Jim Clapper. The former Director of National Intelligence. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 12, 2018

9:17 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim Shake Hands Again

A second handshake is offered by Pres. Trump once the two leaders are seated. #11MSNBC #SingaporeSummit pic.twitter.com/4RmD7UytL2 — 11th Hour (@11thHour) June 12, 2018

9:13 p.m. ET: The First Remarks Between Trump and Kim

Trump predicted that he and Kim will have a “terrific relationship,” and said it’s his “honor” to sit down with the North Korean dictator.

Kim told reporters, via a translator, “It was not an easy path here. There’s a history of holding onto our ankles,” meaning someone was acting as dead weight, “and it appeared there were times that there were unfortunate practices where they were trying to block our eyes and our ears, but we’ve overcome everything and come to this place.”

.@POTUS Donald J. Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the #SingaporeSummit. pic.twitter.com/L3BcOPP26J — Department of State (@StateDept) June 12, 2018

9:05 p.m. ET: The Trump-Kim Handshake

The summit has officially begun, with Trump and Kim shaking hands and posing for photographs.

.@POTUS Donald J. Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. #SingaporeSummit pic.twitter.com/CWhiLO4dAa — Department of State (@StateDept) June 12, 2018

Amateur body language analysts noted that Trump is being more physical than Kim.

.@maddow on the Trump-Kim handshake: "It's at least a lot of touching ... It's the president touching Kim Jong Un a lot. It's not mutual ... There's a lot of gesturing and touching ... there's a lot of smiling by the president." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2018

9:00 p.m. ET: Trump and Kim Arrive

The two leaders are at the site, with Kim arriving at 8:55 p.m., and Trump showing up five minutes later.

BREAKING: Kim Jong Un has arrived at the Capella hotel, location of summit with Pres. Trump. https://t.co/36eXPDHgUs pic.twitter.com/jLjaVFVXuh — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2018

.@POTUS arrives at Capella hotel, site of summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/8arwWYnGtr — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 12, 2018

8:41 p.m. ET: Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack

While headed to the Kim summit, Trump broke the news that Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, has suffered a heart attack. The 70-year-old, who was not on the North Korea trip, was active in Trump’s feud with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

8:13 p.m. ET: Trump Heads to Meeting With Kim

Various administration Twitter feeds posted footage of Trump departing his hotel and heading to the summit with Kim on Singapore’s Sentosa Island. The two leaders are expected to meet at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, or 9 p.m. Monday ET.