Mexico’s World Cup Goal Caused Man-Made Earthquake

Photo: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexico’s stunning upset win over Germany in the World Cup on Sunday may have shocked more than soccer fans. At the same time El Tri forward Hirving Lozano scored Mexico’s winning goal at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, at least two seismic sensors detected a minor earthquake in Mexico City, according to a monitoring agency run by Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research:

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

SIMMSA theorized that the artificial quake was caused by all the fans in the city jumping up and down in celebration of the goal, and later noted that a similar reading was detected in Lima following Peru’s World Cup goal on Saturday.

Here is Lozano’s goal against Germany:

#MEX finishes off the clinical counter, with Chucky Lozano scoring a deserved go-ahead goal (via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/BVkSKIClHD — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 17, 2018

And part of the earth-shaking reaction in Mexico City:

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Mexico’s fans had every reason to be excited, as the team didn’t just soundly defeat Germany — the reigning World Cup champion — for the first time ever in the tournament, but did so as a +600 underdog in the match. That makes their win on Sunday the biggest upset of the tournament thus far (and a big money-maker for anybody who gambled on them). And Mexico fans are hoping El Tri can build on the victory to ultimately overcome a streak of six consecutive round-0f-16 exits at the tournament.

“It’s definitely the best goal I’ve ever scored in my entire life,” Lozano said after the game — and Mexico City’s bedrock surely agrees.