Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former fixer, who once bragged about his willingness to take a bullet for his boss, stepped down from his position as the deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, ABC News reports. And he took a swipe at his beloved former boss in the process.

In a letter of resignation to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, Cohen took issue with the Trump administration’s barbaric family separation policy at the border. “As the son of a Polish holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart wrenching,” Cohen wrote, coming close to comparing Trump to a Nazi. “While I strongly support measures that will secure our porous borders, children should never be used as bargaining chips.”

Hard to imagine this is going to help him convince Trump to pay his legal bills.