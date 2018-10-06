Trump vs. the West

Photo: Jesco Denzel/Jesco Denzel/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

It had already been an extremely tense G7 meeting. Just before showing up late, President Trump had suggested Russia rejoin the alliance, to the consternation of most of his ostensible allies. He had harangued world leaders over their supposedly unfair trade practices, disrupted a women’s empowerment meeting, and generally acted as a one-man diplomatic wrecking ball. Still, despite everything, he had agreed to sign on to the communique traditionally cobbled together by the countries at the end of the summit — previously a formality, now just an indication, however tenuous, that America was still on board with the liberal democratic project it helped build in the ashes of World War II.

And, at an impromptu quasi-press conference before his departure, Trump had rated his personal relationship with fellow leaders as a “10,” despite his fierce disagreement with them over just about everything.

But then, somewhere over the Pacific on his way to meet Kim Jong-un, Trump blew the whole thing up in two tweets.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump’s refusal to endorse the G7 vision may be the clearest and starkest sign yet that Trump is not interested in even maintaining a pretense of cooperation between the United States and its closest allies.

What supposedly upset Trump so much was a press conference Trudeau held after Trump’s departure, in which he averred that Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods would be met with appropriate countermeasures from Canada.

As Trudeau said after the blowup, the sentiments were nothing he hadn’t previously made clear in public — he has been clear that Canada will fight back against Trump’s punitive trade measures, after a failed strategy of appeasing the president. But in Trump’s Manichean view of the world, even promising to counterbalance Trump’s apparently accounts as a grave betrayal.

Trump’s staff then dutifully defended Trump’s nonsensical “Blame Canada” approach to international relations.

In a remarkable appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow made Trudeau sound like a dictator, and tied Trump’s bullying behavior to his imminent meeting in Singapore — though, as always with Trump, impulsive rage was likely more a cause of his behavior than any strategy.

“Stabbed us in the back,” polarizing,” “sophomoric,” “decieved us,” “political stunt,” “betrayal” — How Larry Kudlow just described to @jaketapper Trudeau’s criticism of the Trump tariffs at his presser. In Kudlow’s view, Trump was “charming” and acting in “good faith” at the G-7 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 10, 2018

In an even more remarkable appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” trade adviser Peter Navarro said, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door.”

The spectacle of a U.S. presidential administration portraying Canada — yes, Canada — as the arch-villain of the international order is so disorienting as to seem fantastical.

Vladimir Putin wished for a Trump presidency so badly because he knew that Trump viewed the Western alliance with such deep suspicion that a serious rupture might be possible. What he might not have counted on was just how quickly and easily his vision would be realized.