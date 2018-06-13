Report: Michael Cohen ‘Likely’ to Cooperate With Federal Prosecutors

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen is ready to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Cohen has reportedly made the decision as his lawyers race toward a Friday deadline to complete a privilege review of documents seized from his home and office in April. Following that deadline, the firm representing Cohen “is not expected to represent him going forward,” ABC News reports. With no representation, Cohen is “likely” to flip.

This report follows a Vanity Fair story Tuesday that said Cohen is telling friends that he expects to be arrested at any moment.