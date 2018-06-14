Reporters Tour Texas Facility Where Migrant Children Are Detained

Photo: HHS handout.

The Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” policy calling for the prosecution of everyone who illegally enters the United States has led to the separation of parents from their children at the border, as parents are sent to jail and children are place in government custody. It’s estimated that more than 1,358 children have been separated from their parents since October, and now for the first time since the Trump administration announced the policy, journalists have been allowed inside a shelter for the children, who are now deemed “unaccompanied minors.”

Health and Human Services arranged for the media tour on Wednesday, less than two weeks after Senator Jeff Markley was denied entry. Casa Padre, the facility in Brownsville, Texas, is the largest licensed facility in the country. It was set up in a former Walmart and now houses about 1,500 boys ages 10 to 17. Officials say the average stay is 49 days.

The surge of Central American children seeking refuge in the U.S. is an issue that predates the Trump administration, but the new policy is exacerbating the problem by making children who came with their parents “unaccompanied.” Casa Padre was in operation before the “zero tolerance” policy went into effect, and according to the Washington Post, about five percent of the boys held there were separated from their parents.

Southwest Key Programs is licensed to operate 26 similar facilities in three states, housing 5,129 immigrant children – nearly half of the roughly 11,200 kids currently in federal custody.

“We’re trying to do the best that we can taking care of these children. Our goal ultimately is to reunite kids with their families,” said Juan Sanchez, Southwest Key’s founder and chief executive. “We’re not a detention center. … What we operate are shelters that take care of kids. It’s a big, big difference.”

Jacob Soboroff, who toured the facility with fellow journalists, tweeted about he experience on Wednesday night and filed a report on MSNBC. He said that while the children seem well cared for, “effectively these kids are incarcerated.”

I have been inside a federal prison and county jails.



This place is called a shelter but these kids are incarcerated.



No cells and no cages, and they get to go to classes about American history and watch Moana, but they’re in custody.



Coming up on @allinwithchris next. — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 14, 2018

ABC News described the conditions:

The children get three daily meals and two snacks. They have access to video games, pool tables and classes where they can learn English and U.S. civics.

The children are each assigned a clinician to help them deal with separation trauma and mental-health issues.

The children spend about two hours outside – one hour in the morning, one in the afternoon. There are soccer and basketball courts.

The children are given classes on U.S. history, and there are murals of U.S. presidents throughout the building. One detail that drew a tremendous amount of attention on Twitter was a mural of Trump in the cafeteria, which features the quote, “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.” (After some outlets suggested that the building was riddled with Trump murals, Soboroff clarified on Twitter that he’s only in one – but it’s still creepy.)

Starting to get some handout photos from our tour with @HHSGov.



Here’s the Trump mural I mentioned to @chrislhayes inside the shelter for incarcerated child migrants.



Also their beds and the towels they shower with. pic.twitter.com/EPEQ1VGAAF — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 14, 2018

Here are some photos of the boys in the cafeteria.



This is not a school cafeteria.



Hundreds called to eat at a time on rotating shifts.



When I told @chrislhayes it felt like a prison or jail, I was thinking about this. pic.twitter.com/feZI46SPAc — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 14, 2018

One final thing that stuck out: this former WalMart is 250,000 square feet.



The boys have under *40* square feet of living space each.



Lights go out in there at 9PM every night.



Will have more tomorrow on @TODAYshow, @Morning_Joe & @MSNBC.



Thanks for sharing this story. — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 14, 2018

As MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted on Twitter, this is only one facility, operators had plenty of time to prepare for the visit, and it houses older children. Journalists were not allowed to interview the children, and we don’t know how the babies and toddlers being taken from their parents under Trump’s policy are being cared for.

One important point I want to make about @jacobsoboroff’s excellent reporting. That facility has been operating before Trump’s family separation policy, and, I believe, before the Trump admin. It has been a “shelter” for unaccompanied minors. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 14, 2018

Those are children under 18, usually teens who show up at the border without a parent or guardian. But now 30% of those kids are kids who our government has *rendered* unaccompanied by taking them from their parents. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 14, 2018

But that’s not the whole reason population, @jacobsoboroff noted. Now we need to have reporters be given access to ORR facilities for those under 10. At least UAC facilities have experience and some training. But there are no one-year-old unaccompanied minors! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 14, 2018

Which means ORR has not, until now, been running a massive childcare system for tender age children. But now, babies and toddlers are being taken from their parents and put...where? Who is caring for them and how? We need to see inside those facilities. Now. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 14, 2018

Several Democratic members of the House of Representatives joined activists on Wednesday to protest the family separation policy. First they staged a sit-in outside the headquarters of the Customs and Border Protection agency, then they briefly blocked a street near the White House security perimeter. Other protests of the policy are scheduled throughout the country on Thursday.