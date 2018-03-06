Giuliani’s Three Most Guilty-Sounding Statements From Sunday Morning

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, last seen celebrating his birthday by being booed at Yankee Stadium, appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopolous Sunday morning. And, as is his wont, he did not do his client many favors during his typically freewheeling performance. Instead, he mostly made the president sound very guilty. His three most (unintentionally) damning arguments, below:

1) Most of what Trump did was probably legal

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Trump’s lawyers had sent Special Counsel Robert Mueller a 20-page letter laying out their argument that the president can not, by definition, obstruct justice. Questioned about this frightening assertion, Giuliani first advance the shaky theory that Trump didn’t obstruct anything by firing FBI Director James Comey, because he knew the investigation into Russian interference would continue without him. He also said that when Trump told Comey to let the Michael Flynn investigation go, he didn’t mean what he almost certainly meant:

On ABC, Giuliani defends "Let this go": "Saying to a potential prosecutor, 'Give the guy a break' ... You know what that means. You take into consideration that the man was a war hero ... Sometimes you don't indict. Sometimes you lessen the severity. ... Sometimes you ignore it." — Will Saletan (@saletan) June 3, 2018

But then Giuliani topped himself with this gem:

Giuliani to @ThisWeekABC: "For every one these things he did, we can write out five reasons why he did it. Four of them are completely innocent, and one of them is your assumption that it's a guilty motive, which the president would deny." https://t.co/3jLhIMelu4 pic.twitter.com/FO6rTd8M2T — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2018

Ah yes, the toothpaste-ad approach to justice. Four out of five motives are pure!

2) Memory is Malleable

Stephanopolous noted that in the letter Trump’s lawyers sent to Mueller, they made it clear that Trump personally dictated a misleading statement about the infamous June 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives. Previously, the Trump team had denied, unconvincingly, that the president had anything to do with that missive.

Giuliani’s response:

Asked about shifting explanations for statement on Trump Tower meeting, Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos:



"This is the reason you don't let the president testify. Our recollection keeps changing, or we're not even asked a question and somebody makes an assumption." pic.twitter.com/Ya0dK1KenB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 3, 2018

“Our recollection keeps changing” has not, historically, been a winning legal argument.

3) Sure, Trump can pardon himself

Amid signs that Trump will have little compunction about pardoning underlings who don’t turn state’s evidence on him, Stephanopolous asked if the president has the power to let himself off the hook.

JUST IN: Does Pres. Trump have the power to pardon himself?



"He's not, but he probably does," Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos. "He has no intention of pardoning himself, but that doesn't say he can't." https://t.co/IEUEWnjQqe #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/IE1AocigYl — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 3, 2018

“He has no intention of pardoning himself, but…it doesn’t say he can’t!” Giuliani said. “That’s another really interesting Constitutional argument…can the president pardon himself?” he mused. “It would be an open question, but gosh, I think it would probably get answered by, ‘Gosh, that’s what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it.’”

From a Constitutional perspective Giuliani may have a point. Still, his casually tossed-off assertion that a president under investigation can place himself completely above the law may have made even Richard Nixon blush.

It should come as no surprise, though, given the other signals Trump’s legal team has sent recently. Their overarching legal argument — that the president can do whatever he wants — has become clearer than ever in recent days. Giuliani’s points to a looming constitutional crisis that will pit the Trump administration’s declaration of king-like powers against the rule of law.