Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah Latest Trump Staffers Said to Be Eyeing Exit

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In an effort to address all the leaks emanating from the Trump administration, there are plans afoot to slowly whittle down the White House communications team (according to the latest batch of leaks). CBS News reports that two top staffers plan to make that task a bit easier: press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Sanders has reportedly told friends that she plans to leave the administration by the end of the year. She disputed this on Twitter. (Sanders isn’t known for her dedication to the truth, so make of this what you will.)

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

CBS said Shah has not settled on a exit date.

These days, it seems like everyone in the Trump administration is thinking of quitting (except Scott Pruitt). Over the weekend the New York Times reported that there are many other “burned-out aides” planning their escape:

Mr. Trump, a former reality television star, may soon be working with a thinned-out cast in the middle of Season 2, well before the midterm elections. Several high-profile aides, including John F. Kelly, the president’s chief of staff, and Joe Hagin, a deputy of Mr. Kelly’s, are said to be thinking about how much longer they can stay. Last week, Mr. Kelly told visiting senators that the White House was “a miserable place to work,” according to a person with direct knowledge of the comment.

The Brookings Institution calculated that the turnover rate during Trump’s first year in office was 34 percent, nearly four times higher than the rate during Obama’s first year. The current White House turnover rate is 51 percent. The Trump administration is all about “be best” so in two years, don’t be surprised if the entire White House operation is just Trump dictating angry tweets to Ivanka.