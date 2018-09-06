Single Photo Sums Up America’s Isolation at G7 Summit

During his brief visit to the G7 summit in Quebec, President Trump went full Ugly American. In less than 24 hours, he ranted at his supposed allies about trade, suggested that Russia rejoin the group — his audience was mostly unreceptive to the idea — and arrived conspicuously late to a women’s empowerment meeting.

The entire disorienting experience underlined a grim reality: The United States is increasingly an outsider to the system of international cooperation it helped build.

All of this Sturm und Drang was encapsulated in a single photo, which — tellingly — German Chancellor Angela Merkel posted on her Instagram page.

The photo, as one might expect, sparked a Twitter joke-a-palooza. A brief selection:

The Last Globalist Supper pic.twitter.com/R7bPKr1iMa — neontaster (@neontaster) June 9, 2018

Leader of the free world meets president of the United States https://t.co/q65rYOoDuE — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 9, 2018

This looks like everyone is ready to go out but can’t leave until Trump puts on his shoes, and he’s refusing to put on his shoes pic.twitter.com/RgNAzPg1Zq — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 9, 2018

We laugh to keep from crying.