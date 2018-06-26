Supreme Court Upholds Trump’s Travel Ban in Huge Victory for Administration

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images

It was another great day for Mitch McConnell and his man on the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

On Tuesday, conservative Supreme Court justices prevailed in two major cases, both with a 5-4 majority that would have been impossible without Gorsuch’s tie-breaking vote.

In the blockbuster of the two, the Court upheld the third version of President Trump’s travel ban, ruling that Trump acted within his authority by banning travel from eight majority-Muslim countries. The order is a modification of two previous, stricter travel bans, both of which were blocked by lower courts because they were judged to have exempted travel based on religion. In a transparent attempt to modify the law just enough to dodge that charge, the Trump administration modified the ban to include two countries — North Korea and Venezuela — that are not majority Muslim. The Supreme Court accepted this explanation, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that the president was within his rights to enact the ban because of national security concerns — even though Trump has been very clear, from the day he called for a ban on all Muslims entering the United States, that prohibiting an entire religion from entering the U.S. is exactly what he wants.

Blistering dissents by Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg took issue with the notion that Trump’s order was motivated by anything other than anti-Muslim prejudice.

In another closely watched case, the court overturned a law mandating that anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy centers” in California inform patients about the availability of abortions. Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion, which held that the law likely violated the First Amendment.