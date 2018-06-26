Trump Attacks, Threatens Harley-Davidson for Moving Production to Europe

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

On Monday, Harley-Davidson announced that it would shift production of Europe-bound motorcycles out of the United States in direct response to President Trump’s senseless trade war.

The president is not taking the news well.

On Monday evening, he tweeted that he was surprised that Harley “would be the first to wave the White Flag” in response to his tariff battle, and urged the company to “be patient.” But by Tuesday morning, he was in a more vengeful mood.

First, he accused the company of lying about its motivation behind the shift in production.

Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

(Trump’s reasoning on this one was — you might want to sit down for this one — off base. It turns out that Harley’s decision to open a plant in Thailand came in response to a different challenge created by Trump: his decision to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership last year. It closed a plant in Missouri because of a production capacity overflow.)

Trump also warned Harley that the company would be heavily taxed if it tried to import goods from its European production centers back to the U.S., though there is no indication that the vehicles it produces there would be sold anywhere but on the continent.

....When I had Harley-Davidson officials over to the White House, I chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high. Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Finally, Trump attempted a more straightforward “you’re gonna be sorry!” approach.

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

For those keeping score at home, Trump has now picked fights with America’s most popular sports league and and one of its most iconic companies over the last few months. Stay tuned for his inevitable diatribe against apple pie.