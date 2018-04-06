Facing Boycott, Trump Disinvites Philadelphia Eagles From White House

President Trump ratcheted up his feud with the NFL on Monday night, announcing that the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles are no longer invited to the White House because many players were skipping the event in protest.
Trump and his aides are reportedly convinced that the battle over NFL players protesting during the national anthem is a winning issue for them, but it appears Trump was also trying to avoid personal embarrassment. The New York Times reports that fewer than ten members of the team were planning to attend Tuesday’s celebration, which would usually include dozens of players and coaches.
In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said fans are still invited to attend a “different type of ceremony,” that will “pay tribute to the heroes” in the U.S. military and “loudly and proudly play the National Anthem.”
Trump suggested the team was disinvited because he insists that they stand for the anthem.
“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said. “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”
Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who was a starter for the Eagles in the Super Bowl but now plays for the Carolina Panthers, tweeted that the anthem wasn’t the only reason players were planning to boycott. Also, he noted that none of the Eagles players took a kneeled or sat during the anthem last season (some raised a fist while standing).
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responded with praise for the team and pointed criticism for President Trump. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” he said.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, said he’ll skip Tuesday’s ceremony and invited the team to visit Congress.