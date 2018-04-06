Facing Boycott, Trump Disinvites Philadelphia Eagles From White House

President Trump ratcheted up his feud with the NFL on Monday night, announcing that the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles are no longer invited to the White House because many players were skipping the event in protest.

Trump and his aides are reportedly convinced that the battle over NFL players protesting during the national anthem is a winning issue for them, but it appears Trump was also trying to avoid personal embarrassment. The New York Times reports that fewer than ten members of the team were planning to attend Tuesday’s celebration, which would usually include dozens of players and coaches.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said fans are still invited to attend a “different type of ceremony,” that will “pay tribute to the heroes” in the U.S. military and “loudly and proudly play the National Anthem.”

Trump suggested the team was disinvited because he insists that they stand for the anthem.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said. “The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”

Trump has just issued this statement about the Philadelphia Eagles' visit tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ERm042RzwS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 4, 2018

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who was a starter for the Eagles in the Super Bowl but now plays for the Carolina Panthers, tweeted that the anthem wasn’t the only reason players were planning to boycott. Also, he noted that none of the Eagles players took a kneeled or sat during the anthem last season (some raised a fist while standing).

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

If you are going to tweet...tweet facts...no one on the Eagles took a knee last season.......... https://t.co/7aiTuvVKe8 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 5, 2018

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responded with praise for the team and pointed criticism for President Trump. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” he said.

I’m proud of the Eagles on & off the field. Our players represent the diversity of our nation—a nation where we're free to express our opinions. Disinviting them only proves the President is not a true patriot.



City Hall is always open for a celebration. https://t.co/kU7LZkBNin — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 5, 2018

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, said he’ll skip Tuesday’s ceremony and invited the team to visit Congress.