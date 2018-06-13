What 22 Trump Staffers Looked Like in High School

Life in the Trump administration often sounds like senior spring. There are no expectations, popularity is capital, and the uncertain future is terrifying. The stakes, of course, are higher, but it’s the teenage drama that’s addicting. Because all good reality-TV shows are carried by casts of grown-ups reliving the drama of their high-school years, here is Trump World’s cast of characters when they were fresh-faced teens.

S t e v e B a n n o n , f o r m e r c h i e f s t r a t e g i s t Benedictine College Preparatory School, ’72, Goochland, VA Dance Committee, German Club, Monogram Club, Debate Team, Company Efficiency Award.

J o h n B o l t o n , n a t i o n a l - s e c u r i t y a d v i s e r McDonogh School, ’66, Owings Mills, MD Had leading roles in The Fantasticks, Carousel, and Finian’s Rainbow.

B e n C a r s o n , s e c r e t a r y o f H o u s i n g a n d U r b a n D e v e l o p m e n t Southwestern High School, ’69, Detroit, MI “In general I was a good kid … But once I reached the boiling point, I lost all rational control.”

E l a i n e C h a o , s e c r e t a r y o f T r a n s p o r t a t i o n Syosset High School, ’71, Syosset, NY “I was kind of shy, quiet, but I joined some clubs like yearbook and the theater.”

M i c h a e l C o h e n , a t t o r n e y Lawrence Woodmere Academy, ’84, Woodmere, NY Claims he grew up admiring Trump and read The Art of the Deal twice.

K e l l y a n n e C o n w a y , c o u n s e l o r t o t h e p r e s i d e n t St. Joseph High School, ’85, Hammonton, NJ Crowned Miss New Jersey Blueberry Princess.

B e t s y D e V o s , s e c r e t a r y o f E d u c a t i o n Holland Christian High School, ’75, Holland, MI When her school didn’t have dances, she persuaded her parents to put them on, offsite.

M i c h a e l F l y n n , f o r m e r n a t i o n a l - s e c u r i t y a d v i s e r Middletown High School, ’77, Middletown, RI A surfer, “he’d go out in circumstances where others wouldn’t do it,” said a friend of his brother.

R u d y G i u l i a n i , a t t o r n e y Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, ’61, Brooklyn “He looked like a little man, not a student, like he was dressed to go to IBM,” said a classmate.

H o p e H i c k s , f o r m e r c o m m u n i c a t i o n s d i r e c t o r Greenwich High School, ’06, Greenwich, CT Captained the state-champion lacrosse team and modeled for the cover of The It Girl, a Gossip Girl spinoff novel.

J o h n K e l l y , W h i t e H o u s e c h i e f o f s t a f f St. Mary’s High School, ’68, Waltham, MA Yearbook quotation: “California or bust.” “It was all about his sense of adventure,” classmate Peter Muise said.

J a r e d K u s h n e r , s e n i o r a d v i s e r The Frisch School, ’99, Paramus, NJ “There was no way anybody in the administrative office of the school thought he would, on the merits, get into Harvard,” said a school official.

J a m e s M a t t i s , s e c r e t a r y o f D e f e n s e Columbia High School, ’68, Richland, WA “He liked to have fun, the same as the rest of us, but he was thinking way ahead. He had plans,” said a classmate.

S t e p h e n M i l l e r , s e n i o r a d v i s e r f o r p o l i c y Santa Monica High School, ’03, Santa Monica, CA Once jumped into a girls’ high-school track race to prove men’s athletic superiority.

M i k e P e n c e , v i c e - p r e s i d e n t Columbus North High School, ’77, Columbus, IN Chairman of Fun Day Committee. “He could have been a stand-up comedian,” said classmate Jeff Brown.

R i c k P e r r y , s e c r e t a r y o f E n e r g y Paint Creek High School, ’68, Paint Creek, TX Named “Most Popular” and “Future Homemakers of America Beau” by his class of 13 students.

M i k e P o m p e o , s e c r e t a r y o f S t a t e Los Amigos High School, ’82, Fountain Valley, CA Twice named “Employee of the Month” at Baskin-Robbins.

R e i n c e P r i e b u s , f o r m e r c h i e f o f s t a f f Tremper High School, ’90, Kenosha, WI Keyboardist in rock band Conditional Surrender, which covered a Van Halen song at Battle of the Bands.

S a r a h H u c k a b e e S a n d e r s , p r e s s s e c r e t a r y Little Rock Central High School, ’00, Little Rock, AR Member of the Latin Club, Troubadours, and Teenage Republicans.

A n t h o n y S c a r a m u c c i , f o r m e r W h i t e H o u s e c o m m u n i c a t i o n s d i r e c t o r Paul D. Schreiber High School, ’82, Port Washington, NY “The cool guy then was John Travolta. And for me, that was Anthony,” said a classmate.

J e f f S e s s i o n s , a t t o r n e y g e n e r a l Wilcox Central High School, ’65, Camden, AL “The football players were picking on my friend,” said a classmate. “Jeff stood up and said, ‘Leave him alone.’ ”

R e x T i l l e r s o n , f o r m e r s e c r e t a r y o f S t a t e Huntsville High School, ’70, Huntsville, TX Played drums in a rock band called Sons of Adam that covered “Hang on Sloopy” and “House of the Rising Sun.”

