Womp Womp: Corey Lewandowski Dropped by Speaker’s Bureau

Corey Lewandowski, the former Trump campaign manager and current Trump orbit hanger-on, has been dropped by his Washington, D.C., speaker’s bureau after he mocked a 10-year-old with Down syndrome who was removed from her mother at the border.

According to CNN, Leading Authorities Inc. cut ties with Lewandowski on Wednesday, a day after he said “Womp womp” in response to Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas bringing up the girl’s story.

The Mexican government has said that the 10-year-old girl and her brother are being detained in McAllen, Texas, while their mother is locked up in Brownsville.

Lewandowski has refused to apologize for the callous remark, saying that he was mocking Petkanas, not the girl.

Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) June 20, 2018

The trouble might not be over for Lewandowski. T-Mobile, which hired him to help secure federal approval for a merger with Sprint, is also being urged to cut ties with him.