13 New York Buildings That Stick Out Like Sore Thumbs

Tiny Amid Huge

349 W. 86th St., Upper West Side (pictured above)

Built in 1900, this Beaux-Arts-style mansion was nearly made into office space in the ’90s. Neighbors stepped in to save it; the building was last on the market for $50 million.

19 W. 46th St., Times Square

This 12 ½-foot-wide boardinghouse was built in 1865. By 1915, the block was almost completely commercial, but No. 19 survived. Now two women rent the top floor.

124 E. 19th St., Gramercy

An 1880s-era Flemish-inspired carriage house — a former occupant is Winston Churchill’s great-grandson — is nestled up to a 22-unit apartment building.

The Trouble With Being So Small

“There’s a high chance of possible damage from neighboring construction. Digging deeper foundations for taller construction can undermine the foundation walls of the smaller home — and there’s always the risk of big, heavy things falling onto roofs that are suddenly 60 feet lower than their neighbors. And, of course, if a big building pops up next door, you might end up losing some light.” —Simeon Bankoff, executive director of the historic districts council