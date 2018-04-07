Michael Cohen Deletes Trump From Twitter Bio, Fueling Flip Rumors

Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Cohen made it clear in an interview earlier this week that he will soon turn on Donald Trump and begin cooperating with the FBI. “My wife, my daughter, and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” Cohen told ABC News. The flip may have quietly begun Wednesday.

In a subtle move that was not missed by Cohen’s closest watchers, Trump’s former “fixer” declared his independence from the President by deleting Trump’s name from his Twitter bio. The bio previously said, “Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.” Now it’s blank.

Happy 4th! It looks like @MichaelCohen212 has made some changes. pic.twitter.com/FZfC1wKfy1 — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) July 4, 2018

He also changed his banner image from one of him standing at a podium bearing the Trump campaign logo to a generic picture of an American flag.

Cohen’s social media slight comes as he’s feeling abandoned by Trump. The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that the man who once said he’d take a bullet for his boss “increasingly believes that Trump will not have his back as the feds continue to treat him like a mafia lawyer, and continues to worry about being made a fall-guy in the investigations surrounding the president.”

Even before Cohen scrubbed Trump from his bio, it was clear to many that the lawyer will soon begin cooperating with investigators. Writing in the Washington Post Tuesday, three “criminal law practitioners … with many decades of experience dealing with cooperators” wrote that the signs are obvious: “Michael Cohen looks like he’s ready to flip on Trump.”