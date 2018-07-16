GOP Representative Dana Rohrabacher Endorses Armed Toddlers, Vladimir Putin

Photo: Paul Holston/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For a congressman fighting to defend one of the most vulnerable Republican House districts in the country, Dana Rohrabacher of California is going far out of his way to ignore the usual common sense injunction to stay focused on local issues and avoid saying anything terribly controversial. First, the 30-year incumbent managed to get himself taped defending Sacha Baron Cohen’s insane, fictitious gun-training program for toddlers on the Showtime comedy offering Who Is America?

Rohrabacher didn’t say anything to improve on the inherent weirdness of the premise, and wasn’t the only Republican pol caught in Cohen’s net (former senator Trent Lott, former representative Joe Walsh, and current representative Joe Wilson). But he was most definitely the only congressman running for reelection in a district carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016 to fish in with Cohen’s bizarre scam. How this appearance got past Rohrabacher’s staff is something that should haunt anyone invested (via contributions or otherwise) in the man’s reelection.

You could say the same about Rohrabacher’s second incomprehensible appearance on the small screen within 24 hours: his Bloomberg TV interview after the disastrous Trump–Putin press conference. Rohrabacher did not only defend Trump’s performance, but doubled down one of the president’s most dubious assertions: that the U.S. had meddled with Russian and other elections (including Ukraine’s) “at a much higher level” than that practiced by Putin’s. He also repeatedly attacked the “unrelenting hostility” toward Russia exhibited by those who didn’t understand that Putin was simply fighting for his country’s interests just like any self-respecting head of state.

This combative appearance ensured Rohrabacher plenty of national attention as the rare Republican leader who didn’t either disapprove of Trump’s performance in Helsinki, or avoid the cameras and microphones altogether.

But to be clear, neither of the Orange County Republican’s strange media appearances over the last 24 hours was uncharacteristic. He has decades of 90-plus ratings from the National Rifle Association and the even more radical Gun Owners of America (whose longtime executive director, Larry Pratt, played a hilariously central role in Cohen’s guns-for-toddlers scam). And he had established a record of conspicuous affection toward Vladimir Putin and Russia long before he became a big supporter of Donald Trump. In this respect, you could say he was Trump before Trump was Trump (to borrow the self-description of former GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone). Here’s how the New York Times summed up the reputation recently acquired by the former Reagan speechwriter:

For two decades, Representative Dana Rohrabacher has been of value to the Kremlin, so valuable in recent years that the F.B.I. warned him in 2012 that Russia regarded him as an intelligence source worthy of a Kremlin code name.

The following year, the California Republican became even more valuable, assuming the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs subcommittee that oversees Russia policy.

This hasn’t just been a sideline for Rohrabacher, but a big part of his congressional service, as the Washington Post observed last year:

Politico labeled him “Putin’s favorite congressman,” noting his effort to end the U.S. blacklisting of Russians allegedly involved in the death of martyred Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky. Putin considers the “Magnitsky Act” to be an outrage and halted U.S. adoptions of Russian children in retaliation.

More recently, Rohrabacher has cast doubt on reports of Russia’s human rights abuses….

[H]is profile can only rise if Trump follows through on his oft-stated goal of building a closer relationship with Russia.

Yes, his profile has risen, all right. He seems to be a true believer in the idea that Russia has transformed itself in the post–Cold War era from the Evil Empire Reagan described into a bulwark against Islamic terrorism. Rohrabacher’s Russophilia has in the past probably seemed like a harmless eccentricity to his constituents. Now that he’s Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s common wingman, it could do him in during a bad election year for California Republicans, particularly in combination with the idea that kids should pack heat along with their lunchboxes. At a minimum, he needs a press secretary willing to physically stop him every time he heads toward a media studio. His every appearance is a lavish gift to his Democratic opponent Harley Rouda.