WH: John Kelly Wasn’t Cringing at Trump, He Was Grumpy About Breakfast

When Donald Trump told the head of NATO Wednesday morning that “Germany is totally controlled by Russia,” his chief of staff did not look happy. Like he has in other moments when Trump said something dumb, John Kelly, sitting a couple seats down from his boss, reacted with obvious frustration. He contorted his face, looked down, pursed his lips, and dug something out of his ear.

The Washington Post asked for analysis of Kelly’s reaction from Patrick Stewart, a political-science professor who’s also “certified in the Facial Action Coding System.” He said Kelly was showing off a “chin-raiser” and a “lip-corner dimpler,” clear signs that he’s “displeased.”

The paper also asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Kelly’s reaction, and she had a much simpler explanation: “[Kelly] was displeased because he was expecting a full breakfast and there were only pastries and cheese.”

As you can see in the video above, though, breakfast hadn’t yet been served.