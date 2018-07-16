Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday, the U.S. government indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials for committing cybercrimes that were aimed at disrupting — and discrediting — American democracy.

Three days later, Donald Trump kicked off a summit with Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, by blaming the “Rigged Witch Hunt” that had produced those charges — along with American “foolishness and stupidity — for the sorry state of U.S.–Russian relations (a sentiment the Russian foreign ministry promptly endorsed). The president then predicted that the two countries “will end up having an extraordinary relationship,” in a brief opening appearance with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Monday morning.

In his opening remarks, Trump did not mention Russian interference in U.S. elections; or Putin’s invasion of Ukraine; or the Kremlin’s ostensible new habit of launching botched assassination attempts with Soviet-era nerve agents on the streets of the United Kingdom. Instead, the president reminded reporters that “getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” and said that he and Putin would “have discussions on everything from trade to military to nuclear.” The Russian president, for his part, said that he looked forward to talking “about our bilateral relationship and problem points in the world.”

The two men then shook hands, and disappeared behind closed doors for one-on-one talks. Their meeting was scheduled to last 90 minutes, but ran closer to two hours. Afterward, the Russian and American delegations met for lunch in the “Hall of Mirrors,” where Trump informed reporters that the summit was off to a “very good start.”

After their one-on-one meeting, Presidents Trump and Putin and delegation members sat down to lunch in the Hall of Mirrors. Asked how their meeting went, "very good start," said Pres Trump. (Pool photo by @anniekarni) pic.twitter.com/KVhwNhihob — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 16, 2018

Trump’s sit-down with Putin comes at the end of a weeklong European trip during which the U.S. president suggested that the E.U. is America’s biggest “foe”; that our NATO allies are “delinquent” on their military spending; and that immigrants were destroying Europe’s “culture.”

Early Monday morning, Trump suggested that this unconventional diplomatic approach had actually pleased America’s E.U. allies. “Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future,” the president tweeted. “We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich!”

Meanwhile, German foreign minister Heiko Maas struck a different note in an interview with the Funke newspaper group.

“We can no longer completely rely on the White House,” Maas said Monday. “Europe must not let itself be divided however sharp the verbal attacks and absurd the tweets may be.”