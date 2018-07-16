Trump Says U.S.-Russia Ties Have ‘Never Been Worse,’ Blames American ‘Stupidity’

Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

During the past few weeks, we’ve watched the U.S. president lavish praise on North Korea’s dictator, harshly criticize the British prime minister during his first U.K. trip, and proclaim the European Union our biggest foe. On Monday morning, just before heading to his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Finland, President Trump tweeted some more political analysis from Bizarro World.

First, Trump claimed that NATO leaders called to thank him for bringing about an imaginary diplomatic breakthrough … but of course the crooked media doesn’t want to talk about it!

Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Then Trump complained once again that President Obama did nothing to stop the Russian election meddling that he publicly encouraged.

President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

But we can’t blame Russia for being fired up about the Trump campaign. Trump lamented that years of American “foolishness and stupidity,” and now Robert Mueller’s probe, have insulted our friends in Moscow. Now our relationship with Russia has “NEVER been worse,” says the man who was alive throughout the Cold War.

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Trump admitted in a Good Morning Britain interview released on Monday that he doesn’t actually know Putin that well; maybe the former KGB agent who kills his political and media opponents is a “ruthless” guy, maybe not. “But if we can get along with Russia, that’s a good thing,” Trump noted.

'I don’t know him… I met him a couple of times… I think we could probably get along very well'



President Trump confessed to @GMB he didn’t know Vladimir Putin well. pic.twitter.com/zQ3GEqre55 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 16, 2018

Clearly someone needs to make amends with the Russians after the shabby way we’ve treated them. Hopefully Trump is the man for the job!