Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images

For 14 seasons, Donald Trump hosted The Apprentice, the reality show that gave millions of Americans the false impression that he is a business genius. But it was only today, July 19, 2018, that he realized what the title of the show meant.

Speaking to a crowd at a White House event called Pledge to America’s Workers, Trump came across a line in the prepared text that included the word apprenticeships. Then he went off script: “That’s an interesting word for me to be saying, right? The Apprentice. I never actually put that together until just now,” he said.

The self-proclaimed “very stable genius” with “one of the highest” IQs then turned to his daughter: “Isn’t that strange, Ivanka, I never associated, but here we are.”