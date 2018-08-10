Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearings to Begin September 4

Brett Kavanaugh and his entourage. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee will being confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on September 4, committee chairman Charles Grassley said in a statement Friday. The hearings are expected to last three or four days.

“He’s a mainstream judge. He has a record of judicial independence and applying the law as it is written. He’s met with dozens of senators who have nothing but positive things to say,” Grassley said in a statement. “At this current pace, we have plenty of time to review the rest of emails and other records that we will receive from President Bush and the National Archives. It’s time for the American people to hear directly from Judge Kavanaugh at his public hearing.”

Senate Republicans hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by early October, Mitch McConnell said this week, which would put him on the court in time for the start of its new term.