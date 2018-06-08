Saudi Arabia-Canada Feud Hits Absurd Heights With Tweet Alluding to 9/11

Photo: Nicolas Asfouri - Pool/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia vs. Canada may sound less like a bitter international feud than an opening-round World Cup matchup, but the strange dispute between the countries, which only really began on Friday, is escalating fast. How fast? On Monday, a Twitter account associated with Saudia Arabia appearing to threaten Canada with a 9/11 style attack.

A now-deleted verified account called infographic_ksa tweeted an image that seemed to invoke the September 11th attacks on the United States – which were carried out by 19 hijackers, 15 of them Saudi.

The post was deleted as it should have been. the account associated with the post clarified and later apologized. @Media_KSA is investigating. https://t.co/rRN2hhg180 — سعود كابلي (@saudkabli) August 6, 2018

Amid (understandable) outrage over the incendiary image, the Saudi embassy in Washington tweeted that it would be investigating.

Later, the Saudi Ministry of Media ordered the infographic_ksa account, which had 350,000 followers and billed itself as a “voluntary non-profit project […] managed by a group of Saudi youth” to shut down altogether.

Based on a complaint filed to the ministery of Media about a post by @Infographic_ksa, the ministry has ordered the owner of the account to shut it down until investigations are completed, according to electronic broadcasting laws in KSA. pic.twitter.com/jD2maoOyEV — وزارة الإعلام (@media_ksa) August 6, 2018

The fracas that led to this surreal moment began when Canada deigned to express concern over the treatment of Samar Badawi, a prominent women’s rights activist who helped lead the campaign to grant Saudi women the right to drive. Months after that right was finally granted by the reformer/authoritarian Prince Mohamman bin Salman, who is trying to sell himself as a bold, Western-friendly leader, Badawi and other like-minded activists were arrested on unclear grounds.

Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists. — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) August 3, 2018

Canada’s objection seemed relatively standard, perhaps even the kind of thing the United States might have done back when it cared about human rights.

But Saudia Arabia reacted as if Canada had just declared war. In a statement released on sunday, the country accused Canda of “blatant interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs.”

But that was just the beginning. Saudi Arabia proceeded to order the expulsion of Canada’s ambassador, suspend flights to Toronto, and cut off “all new businesses transactions and investments linked with Canada.” On Monday, the country announced that it would relocate about 7,000 Saudi scholarship recipients studying in Canada.

It remains a bit of a mystery why Saudi Arabia is taking a fairly routine piece of international criticism so personally, and taking measures that seem torn out of the playbook from its diplomatic war against Qatar.

But between this and President Trump’s beef with Justin Trudeau, it’s been a bad few months for Canadian reasonableness.