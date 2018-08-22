DNC Reports Cyberattack on Its Voter Database to FBI

Stay safe. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee just came down with a bad case of déjà vu on Tuesday, when unknown hackers tried — and, apparently, failed — to gain access to the DNC’s voter database, CNN reports.

Early Tuesday morning, a cloud computing provider and security research firm notified the DNC that someone had created a fake log-in page for Votebuilder, which hosts the party’s voter information. The ostensible gambit was to trick Democratic officials into entering their log-ins and passwords, and then use said log-in information to access the party’s proprietary data. The attack appeared to be sophisticated, as the fraudulent log-in page was nearly indistinguishable from the actual one.

The DNC reported the hacking attempt to the FBI. The committee believes that it successfully thwarted the attack and that no information was compromised.

Also on Tuesday, Microsoft revealed that an operation linked to Russian intelligence had targeted the U.S. Senate — and hawkish conservative think tanks — for cyberattacks.