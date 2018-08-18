ICE Arrests Husband Who Was Taking Wife to Give Birth at Hospital

Agents have been given wide latitude to arrest undocumented immigrants without criminal records. Photo: LM Otero/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Since President Trump eagerly unshackled Immigration and Customs Enforcement from Obama-era limitations, the agency has gone all-out in its pursuit of arresting undocumented immigrants — whether they’re a danger to the country or not. With a mandate of near-indiscriminate deportations, ICE and border-patrol agents have staked out courthouses, hospital rooms, and once-routine immigration interviews to round up those in the country illegally.

This week, the agency may have outdone itself, and not in a good way.

On Wednesday, agents arrested Joel Arrona-Lara, a 36-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, as he was escorting his wife to the hospital for a planned C-section in San Bernardino, California. Hours later, María del Carmen Venegas gave birth to her sixth child without Arrona by her side. (The news of his arrest was only widely reported days later.)

“I feel very bad right now,” Venegas told CBS2 News in Spanish from her hospital room.

Lara and Venegas were stopping to get gas on their way to the hospital when two SUVs approached them. Agents asked Venegas to produce identification, which she did. When they asked the same of Arrona, he said he did not have any, but could return to his house to provide it. The agents then searched Arrona’s car for weapons and arrested him, leaving a distraught Venegas alone at the gas station — an scene captured on surveillance video:

“I asked them why they separate good people, why they weren’t arresting people who do bad things, and I asked them to let us go.” Venegas told a local NBC News affiliate. “They told me they were only doing their job.”

Venegas said her husband did not have a criminal record. She also said that she did not realize the agents who arrested him were from ICE until they gave her a phone number to call to track her husband’s case. Such confusion around ICE agents is commonplace.

In a pro forma statement, ICE avoided mention of the circumstances surrounding Lara’s arrest:

Mr. Arrona-Lara, a citizen of Mexico illegally residing in the United States, was taken into custody Wednesday by ICE Fugitive Operations Team officers in San Bernardino, Calif. Mr. Arrona-Lara is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings with the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. However, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.

As ICE continues to exhibit brazen behavior that’s fully endorsed by the highest levels of government, a debate is raging about whether the burgeoning, movement to abolish the agency — which has only existed in its current form since 2003 — is smart politics, or leftist overreach that will backfire by rallying conservatives.

But Arrona’s arrest is the latest incident — and there have been so many more — that illustrates the disregard for process, context, and basic decency that ICE continues to exhibit on a regular basis. The outrage directed at ICE, regardless of the agency’s newfound status as a political talking point, stems from a very real problem: that it does not seem to care very much about treating undocumented immigrants like human beings.