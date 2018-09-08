Indicted Congressman Chris Collins Ends Reelection Campaign

Rep. Chris Collins now says he current third term in Congress will be his last. Photo: John Normile/Getty Images

Chris Collins, the Republican congressman from western New York who was arrested and charged with insider trading on Wednesday, has announced that he will no longer seek reelection this year. Collins said that he made the decision to withdraw from the race “after extensive discussions with my family and friends over the last few days.” He will not resign from office, however, insisting that “I will fill out the remaining few months of my term to assure that our community maintains its vote in Congress to support President Trump’s agenda.”

Collins, who was the first member of Congress to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, also implied that he was leaving the race to make sure Democrats would not not able to gain his seat and launch impeachment proceedings against the president. His indictment udoubtedly improved Democrats’ chances in the race, There was actually a pretty good chance he would have been able to win a fourth term in Congress since his Congressional disctrict, New York’s 27th, is the reddest in the state.

Collins is continuing to maintain his innocence despite what appears to be a considerable amount of evidence suggesting otherwise.