Tributes and Remembrances Roll in for John McCain

The longtime Senator died on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday at 81, was a complicated man, and a complicated politician. But, though his star may have fallen among Republican voters, he remained one of the most widely admired lawmakers in recent decades, for his charming irascibility, honesty, willingness to buck convention, and civility in a post-civil political world. Though President Trump’s quasi-tribute to the man was notably chilly – not surprising, given their adversarial relationship – scores of other politicians, colleagues, and journalists, paid much more wholehearted tribute to McCain. Some of the most notable reactions, below:

President Obama: In a statement, the man who beat McCain in the 2008 election wrote, in part: “John McCain and i were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher-the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.”

President George W. Bush: Another former rival of McCain’s, who waged a vicious campaign against him for the 2000 Republican primary, wrote, “Some lives

Cindy McCain: “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best.”

Meghan McCain: “He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.”

Mark Salter, who served as a speechwriter for McCain and worked with the senator on his many books: “McCain was a romantic about his causes and a cynic about the world. He had the capacity to be both things and to live with the contradiction. He had seen human beings at their best and worst — often in the same experience. He understood the world as it is with all its corruption and cruelty. But he thought it a moral failure to accept injustice as the inescapable tragedy of our fallen nature.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of McCain’s closest friends: “America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions…and I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: Schumer also proposed renaming the Russell Senate Office Building after McCain.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “In an era filled with cynicism about national unity and public service, John McCain’s life shone as a bright example. He showed us that boundless patriotism and self-sacrifice are not outdated concepts or cliches, but the building blocks of an extraordinary American life.”

Vice President Pence: “Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain.”