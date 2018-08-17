Kellyanne Conway. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway’s job is to defend the indefensible. The counselor to the president employs a number of evasions for this purpose — most famously, her trick of pretending to answer a question by repeating a word in the question while changing the subject. Today, in response to questions about Trump’s latest violation of governing norms, denying a security clearance to the former CIA director, Conway snapped at reporters that people are unduly obsessed with Trump:

Kellyanne Conway: "Why is everybody so obsessed with the President of the United States that they can't even begin or finish a sentence without mentioning his name five times. It's kind of weird." pic.twitter.com/S6aTURBiAu — CSPAN (@cspan) August 17, 2018

People are just obsessed with Donald Trump just because he’s the most powerful person in the world and does almost nothing to conceal his sociopathic narcissism. It’s so weird!