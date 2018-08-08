Republican Barely Leads in Ohio Special Election, a Gloomy Sign for the GOP

Republicans seemed extremely worried heading into the special election in Ohio’s 12 Congressional District, and while it appears likely that their candidate won, Tuesday’s election will probably do little to change the mood within the GOP. Though the district has been represented by a Republican for decades and Cook Political Report ranks it as R+7, Republican Troy Balderson is beating Democrat Danny O’Connor by less than a percentage point, with 100 percent reporting.
While Balderson declared victory, O’Connor hasn’t condeded and the AP has yet to call the race. Balderson has a lead of just 1,754 votes, and political analysts say it’s possible, but not very likely, that provisional ballots could change the result:
Regardless, while Republicans were spared from headlines proclaiming another stunning Democratic win, it’s a bad sign for the GOP that provisional ballots are even entering the discussion in a district Donald Trump won by 11 points in 2016.
Republicans’ narrow lead didn’t come cheap. As the polls tightened in recent weeks, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence appeared in the district, and national Republican groups poured millions into the race. President Trump held a rally in the district on Saturday night, and promptly took credit for Balderson’s victory in an incorrect tweet (the state doesn’t release early voting results, and the breakdown of early voters by party often isn’t indicative of what happens on election day).
It seems Republican Governor John Kasich’s decision to endorse Balderson, who’s running for his old seat, in a TV ad during the campaign’s final week had a a bigger impact than Trump’s visit.
Though they united to defeat a common enemy, Kasich’s opposition to Trump came up in the final days of the race.
Balderson refused to address Kasich’s claim, and only discussed his awe at receiving an in-person endorsement from President Trump during his final campaign rally. (It’s unclear whether Balderson’s odd decision to insult a third of the district’s voters during that event hurt his numbers.) If there was any doubt about where Balderson stands in the Kasich-Trump feud, he removed it during his victory celebration.
For now it remains unclear whether Trump does more harm than good in suburban districts like Ohio’s 12th, where Republicans are fighting to hold onto their congressional majority. But Tuesday’s close call is very encouraging for Democrats campaigning in the many districts that are less than R+7. And they’ll also have a chance to close the gap in Ohio’s 12th district very soon. The special election only decides who serves out the remainder of former GOP Representative Pat Tiberi’s term, so O’Connor and Balderson will face off again in November.