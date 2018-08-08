Republican Barely Leads in Ohio Special Election, a Gloomy Sign for the GOP

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republicans seemed extremely worried heading into the special election in Ohio’s 12 Congressional District, and while it appears likely that their candidate won, Tuesday’s election will probably do little to change the mood within the GOP. Though the district has been represented by a Republican for decades and Cook Political Report ranks it as R+7, Republican Troy Balderson is beating Democrat Danny O’Connor by less than a percentage point, with 100 percent reporting.

While Balderson declared victory, O’Connor hasn’t condeded and the AP has yet to call the race. Balderson has a lead of just 1,754 votes, and political analysts say it’s possible, but not very likely, that provisional ballots could change the result:

A few have asked about provisional ballots. Again, didn't do the research here bc no needle, but Ohio actually is a state where they can have some pretty meaningful provisional voting. So I wouldn't totally rule that out yet. But Delaware could be R enough for it not to matter. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 8, 2018

Not-crazy scenario:

-- Provisional ballots lower Balderson's margin to a tick below 0.5%

-- Which (if I'm reading the law right) will trigger an automatic recount in Ohio

-- But Balderson wins the recount because recounts rarely reverse results unless it's really *really* close. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 8, 2018

Regardless, while Republicans were spared from headlines proclaiming another stunning Democratic win, it’s a bad sign for the GOP that provisional ballots are even entering the discussion in a district Donald Trump won by 11 points in 2016.

Republicans’ narrow lead didn’t come cheap. As the polls tightened in recent weeks, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence appeared in the district, and national Republican groups poured millions into the race. President Trump held a rally in the district on Saturday night, and promptly took credit for Balderson’s victory in an incorrect tweet (the state doesn’t release early voting results, and the breakdown of early voters by party often isn’t indicative of what happens on election day).

When I decided to go to Ohio for Troy Balderson, he was down in early voting 64 to 36. That was not good. After my speech on Saturday night, there was a big turn for the better. Now Troy wins a great victory during a very tough time of the year for voting. He will win BIG in Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

It seems Republican Governor John Kasich’s decision to endorse Balderson, who’s running for his old seat, in a TV ad during the campaign’s final week had a a bigger impact than Trump’s visit.

If Troy Balderson (R) pulls this out, he'll have Gov. Kasich (R) to thank, not POTUS. Delaware Co. coming through for him, rural Trump base not. #OH12 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 8, 2018

In the end, Franklin Co. cast impressive 35% of the #OH12 vote & came thru big for O'Connor (D). Turnout was weak in heavily R rurals. But Balderson (R) held onto enough trad R suburbs in Delaware Co., likely thanks to Gov. Kasich (R). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 8, 2018

Though they united to defeat a common enemy, Kasich’s opposition to Trump came up in the final days of the race.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he asked Troy Balderson, a Republican House candidate in Ohio, if he invited Pres. Trump to his campaign rally in Ohio and Balderson said, "no, I didn't" https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/fAVzX1HsSu — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 5, 2018

Kasich has been mulling his future for months. Does he use this race, with all GOP eyes on Ohio, to trigger an early conversation in the party about a 2020 challenge? https://t.co/kOMXi1UrPq — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 8, 2018

Balderson refused to address Kasich’s claim, and only discussed his awe at receiving an in-person endorsement from President Trump during his final campaign rally. (It’s unclear whether Balderson’s odd decision to insult a third of the district’s voters during that event hurt his numbers.) If there was any doubt about where Balderson stands in the Kasich-Trump feud, he removed it during his victory celebration.

Balderson just thanked Trump, Pence, Tiberi and Stivers—but not Kasich. https://t.co/T3GQVbmZqG — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 8, 2018

For now it remains unclear whether Trump does more harm than good in suburban districts like Ohio’s 12th, where Republicans are fighting to hold onto their congressional majority. But Tuesday’s close call is very encouraging for Democrats campaigning in the many districts that are less than R+7. And they’ll also have a chance to close the gap in Ohio’s 12th district very soon. The special election only decides who serves out the remainder of former GOP Representative Pat Tiberi’s term, so O’Connor and Balderson will face off again in November.