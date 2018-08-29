Report: Sarah Palin Wasn’t Invited to John McCain’s Funeral

John McCain and Sarah Palin, ten years ago this month. Photo: Jonathan Torgovnik/Getty Images

The two men who beat John McCain in his two presidential campaigns will be at his funeral at the National Cathedral this Saturday. But the woman who joined him on the ticket in 2008, the year he was the Republican nominee for the presidency, will not.

According to multiple reports, Sarah Palin was not invited to McCain’s funeral. “Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point,” a “Palin family source” told NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell. “The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear.”

The reason for Palin’s snubbing isn’t publicly known, but McCain had, in his last days, begun to come around to the idea that choosing her as his vice-presidential pick in 2008 was a bad idea. Not because she was a substance-free attack dog with a blatant disregard for facts, but because he wishes he would have chosen former senator Joe Lieberman instead.

The good news for Palin is that she wasn’t the only one snubbed from McCain’s service Saturday. President Trump wasn’t invited either.