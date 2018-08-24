Senator John McCain, Dead at 81

Senator John McCain Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senator John McCain, the iconic Republican senator, two-time presidential candidate, decorated Naval bomber pilot, and former prisoner of war in Vietnam, died at home surrounded by his family in Cornville, Arizona on Saturday afternoon after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81, and is survived by his second wife Cindy and seven children, including The View co-host Meghan McCain. His family had announced on Friday that he would discontinue his medical treatment, but it was not clear how much longer he would live.

McCain, the son and grandson of four-star U.S. Navy admirals, was born at a Naval airbase in the Panama Canal Zone in 1936. He eventually followed his family into the Navy and became a Naval aviator after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy. He eventually went on to fly combat missions in the Vietnam War where he earned two medals before being shot down and captured in 1967. McCain then spent the next five and a half years in North Vietnamese prison camps, where he endured severe torture and routine beatings and interrogations, and was initially denied medical care despite receiving multiple injuries in his crash and at the hands of his captors, who stabbed him crushed his shoulder with a rifle butt. McCain somehow survived his brutal first several months as a P.O.W. and was offered repatriation in 1968, on account of his famous father, but refused to leave unless every other American prisoner captured before him was released. He was not released until 1973, but was left disabled by his wartime injuries (and was unable to lift his arms above his shoulders for the rest of his life.

Back in the U.S., McCain eventually decided to leave the Navy in 1981, but not before getting a taste of politics as the Navy’s Senate liaison for a time. Believing he could accomplish more as a member of Congress, the celebrity war hero was elected to the House in 1982, serving two terms before being elected to the Senate, where he would serve all the remaining years of his life and develop a reputation as a conservative “maverick” on account of his tendency to challenge other Republicans and conservatives and his personal stands on issues like immigration reform, bipartisan cooperation, and most famously, campaign finance reform — about which he co-authored, with Democrat Russ Feingold, the most important legislative accomplishment of his career (which was eventually signed into law as the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act in 2002).

The Arizona senator McCain was made chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee in 1997, and has also earned a reputation as a hawk on foreign policy and particularly as it relates to America’s adversaries. He supported most U.S. wars and other military interventions, including the disastrous Iraq War. While the majority of his voting record in Congress was undoubtedly conservative, he did periodically vote against his party across a range of issues for a variety of reasons. Central to the “maverick” label, which McCain clearly relished, was how he seemed to make up his own mind on most legislative matters, even as heterodoxy has become less and less acceptable on the post-Fox News (and post-Palin) American right.

McCain ran for president in 2000, riding his “Straight Talk Express” bus on the campaign trail and going up against GOP establishment candidate George W. Bush, who ultimately defeated him after a memorably vicious campaign. McCain ran again in 2008, winning the Republican nomination this time around and fatefully selecting Alaska governor and subsequent right-wing celebrity Sarah Palin as his running mate. He returned to the Senate following his defeat against Barack Obama that fall.

In the middle of his sixth Senate term, McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in 2017 after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot over his eye. Just weeks later, the unhealed scar still on the side of his face, he returned to the Senate and dramatically cast the decisive vote killing the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare.

McCain had also been one of the only GOP lawmakers to regularly stand up to President Trump, earning regular retaliation from the president, who has gone so far as to challenge McCain’s status as a war hero and criticize him for allowing himself to be captured. Trump, who found a way to avoid the draft during the Vietnam War, pointedly neglected to mention McCain’s name a few weeks ago when signing a spending bill named after McCain as a tribute from his Senate colleagues. Not known for his expressions or understanding of empathy, Trump offered his sympathies to McCain’s family in a tweet on Saturday, but said nothing about McCain himself.

This tweet was sent via Twitter for iPhone. I compute a 11% chance it was written by Trump himself. https://t.co/w9ODmVky56 — Trump or Not (@TrumpOrNotBot) August 26, 2018

McCain told several people before he died that he did not want President Trump to be invited to his funeral. That drama, or more importantly, Trump’s reaction to it, means McCain’s criticism of Trump will only be amplified as the senator’s death dominates the news, and thus annoys Trump, one final time.

He had spend all of this year in Arizona receiving medical treatment. McCain’s now-vacant Senate seat will be filled by whoever Arizona’s Republican governor, Doug Dacey, chooses to appoint for the remainder of McCain’s term. Had McCain resigned before June, the seat would have been filled via a special election this fall, but his decision to hold onto his seat has allowed the GOP to hold onto it as well.