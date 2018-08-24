Photo: Brittney Donovan/CBS47-FOX30/Twitter The scene near the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon.

A gunman opened fire at a “Madden” video-game tournament Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon, killing at least four people and wounding at least 11, according to local news sources.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, a shooter was dead at the scene, but it is not clear whether there is more than one suspect. A participant in the tournament told the Los Angeles Times that a shooter had “targeted a few people,” then killed himself.

The shooting reportedly took place at a Chicago Pizza restaurant in an area called Jacksonville Landing. Police roped off the area and cautioned media and pedestrians to stay away as they combed through the area, looking for people who had hidden at the sound of the gunshots.

The moment of the shooting was apparently captured on a Twitch livestream of the tournament. As shots ring out, players abandon their game and a scream can be heard in the background.

madden tournament getting shot up on twitch pic.twitter.com/3Jk8QmZkiy — ANAKRON (@Anakron199X) August 26, 2018

Multiple gamers at the event, in which players competed shared their experiences on Twitter.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

This story will be updated as more details become available.