Photo: Brittney Donovan/CBS47-FOX30/Twitter The scene near the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon.

A gunman opened fire at a “Madden” video-game tournament Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon, killing at least four people and wounding at least 11, according to local news sources.

The shooting reportedly took place at a Chicago Pizza restaurant in an area called Jacksonville Landing. There was no information on the identity of the shooter, or whether they had been apprehended. Police roped off the area and cautioned media and pedestrians to stay away.

#JSO now calling this a mass shooting. Officers say shooter could still be in the area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GPfr4UnJKb — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

The moment of the shooting was apparently captured on a Twitch livestream of the tournament. As shots ring out, players abandon their game and a scream can be heard in the background.

madden tournament getting shot up on twitch pic.twitter.com/3Jk8QmZkiy — ANAKRON (@Anakron199X) August 26, 2018

This story will be updated as more details become available.