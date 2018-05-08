Trump Acknowledges Son Sought Clinton Dirt From Russians

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump publicly acknowledged on Sunday that his son, Donald Trump Jr., had met with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign in order to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Within a series of morning tweets making what has become a routine attack on the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Trump first denied Saturday’s reports that he was worried about his son being ensnared by the probe. He then acknowledged that the infamous June 2016 meeting between Trump Jr. (and other top campaign officials) and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was indeed about obtaining dirt on Clinton — only the president insists he didn’t know about the meeting, and that it was still “totally legal” and something that’s “done all the time in politics”:

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Previously, the Trumps had pushed other explanations for the meeting — after having failed to disclose it and having denied that anything of the sort had ever happened in the first place. When the story of the meeting broke open in July of last year, Trump Jr. quickly issued a statement — which was dictated by his father — that the meeting had been about Russian adoption. Then, during the rolling political disaster that followed, Trump Jr. was forced to revise his statement several times and ultimately admit that information about Clinton and the Democratic Party had been offered up front — though he claimed that offer had had just been a ruse to arrange the meeting, and that there were no further interactions with the Russians.

Amid the fallout, Trump Jr. even released his own emails regarding the meeting, which proved that it had been pitched to him, by music publicist Rob Goldstone, as a meeting with the “Crown prosecutor of Russia” who had “offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” Trump Jr. was also told the offer was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” He quickly replied, “if it’s what you say I love it.”

Trump Jr. had also previously claimed that he had never participated in any such meeting at all. “Did I meet with people that were Russian? I’m sure, I’m sure I did,” Trump Jr. said in March 2017. “But none that were set up,” he continued. “None that I can think of at the moment. And certainly none that I was representing the campaign in any way, shape or form.”

President Trump’s other claim in his Sunday tweet — that he did not know about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians — may also be exposed as a lie. Last week, CNN reported that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has claimed that the president did know about the meeting in advance, and that he was willing to tell the Mueller investigation about it. Cohen has reportedly said he was with Trump when he was told about the meeting — and that the then-candidate gave his approval to proceed.

President Trump repeatedly insists there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russian government, and he will undoubtedly continue to maintain that. But on Sunday, he effectively admitted that his son had indeed taken a meeting with a Kremlin-linked official in the hopes of colluding with the Russian government. Perhaps the Trumps, as they claim, didn’t accept any help from Russia to win the 2016 election — but as even the president now acknowledges, they definitely wanted it.