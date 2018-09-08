New Poll Suggests Corey Stewart’s Senate Campaign Is a Lost Cause

The South will fall again. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Corey Stewart has argued that the Confederacy was on the right side of history; that Republicans who support Medicaid expansion all suffer from erectile dysfunction; and that Virginia voters would like to see him “kick Tim Kaine’s teeth in.”

Alas, the good people of the commonwealth appear to disagree.

Last month a poll from Quinnipiac University found Kaine leading the Republican challenger for his Senate seat by 18 points; now, a survey from the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs puts Kaine’s lead at 23 points – with Stewart boasting the support of a mere 26 percent of likely Virginia voters.

It isn’t too surprising that Stewart is the one choking on his own figurative teeth. Virginia has been trending blue for a decade now, and the neo-Confederate candidate’s shtick has limited appeal even among the state’s Republicans. The leadership of the Virginia GOP hoped to keep Stewart off the ballot; after his victory in the party’s primary, the state’s former lieutenant governor Bill Bolling said that he as “extremely disappointed that a candidate like Corey Stewart could win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. This is clearly not the Republican Party I once knew, loved and proudly served.”

But while Stewart was never a serious contender for Tim Kaine’s seat, the margin of his polling deficit matters: If the GOP’s Senate candidate can’t keep his race within the vicinity of “competitive,” he could end up depressing turnout among Republican voters statewide – and help Democrats flip some of the state’s House seats in the process.

Republican representative Barbara Comstock is almost certainly a goner, regardless of how Stewart performs. But if the Senate race looks like a laugher in November – and the blue wave keeps building at its current paceDave Brat and Scott Taylor could wash out with the tide.

And, at least for the moment, Stewart’s campaign is looking like a cause exactly as noble and lost as that of treasonous slaveholders he so ardently admires.

