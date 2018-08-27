Trump: White House Counsel Don McGahn Is Leaving in the Fall

The White House isn’t big enough for two Dons. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Don McGahn, the White House counsel and one of the most enduring figures in a volatile West Wing, will make his exit from the Trump administration this fall, the president tweeted Wednesday morning. His exit will come after Brett Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation to the Supreme Court, Trump tweeted.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

According to a report from Axios, McGahn would like to be succeeded by Emmet Flood, the attorney who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial and joined Trump’s legal team to “represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt,” as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders put it in May.

News of McGahn’s impending departure comes days after Vanity Fair reported that he has clashed with Trump over a potential pardon for Paul Manafort. According to the report, Trump is considering replacing McGahn with someone who will draft a pardon for the recently convicted Manafort.

Trump’s apparent souring on McGahn also comes less than two weeks after the New York Times revealed that the lawyer “cooperated extensively” with Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference. The Times reported that McGahn has spent 30 hours speaking with Mueller’s team and offered insight that only he could.

Mr. McGahn described the president’s fury toward the Russia investigation and the ways in which he urged Mr. McGahn to respond to it. He provided the investigators examining whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice a clear view of the president’s most intimate moments with his lawyer.

While the Times presented McGahn’s cooperation as “unusual,” Trump tweeted that it was all a part of the unprecedented level of transparency his administration has had with regards to the Russia investigation.

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

McGahn has edged toward the White House exits before. In January, he reportedly threatened to quit after Trump ordered Mueller’s firing. Then in March, Politico ran an article that said he was still eager to exit the White House. Problem was, Trump couldn’t find anyone to replace him.