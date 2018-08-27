The White House isn’t big enough for two Dons. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Don McGahn, the White House counsel and one of the most enduring figures in a volatile West Wing, is planning to make his exit from the Trump administration this fall, Axios reports. The 50-year-old lawyer will leave after either the midterms or Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, according to the report.

Axios says McGahn would like to be succeeded by Emmet Flood, the attorney who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial and joined Trump’s legal team to “represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt,” as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders put it in May.

News of McGahn’s impending departure comes less than two weeks after the New York Times revealed that he’s “cooperated extensively” with Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference. The Times reported that McGahn has spent 30 hours speaking with Mueller’s team and offered insight that only he could.

Mr. McGahn described the president’s fury toward the Russia investigation and the ways in which he urged Mr. McGahn to respond to it. He provided the investigators examining whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice a clear view of the president’s most intimate moments with his lawyer.

While the Times presented McGahn’s cooperation as “unusual,” Trump tweeted that it was all a part of the unprecedented level of transparency his administration has had with regards to the Russia investigation.

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

McGahn has edged toward the White House exits before. In January, he reportedly threatened to quit after Trump ordered Mueller’s firing. Then in March, Politico ran an article that said he was still eager to exit the White House. Problem was, Trump couldn’t find anyone to replace him.